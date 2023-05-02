Obituary for Brian Scott Lucarelli

Brian Scott Lucarelli was born on October 3, 1985, in St. Paul, and went home to peace in the light of the Lord on April 25, 2023. He was 37 years old.
Brian is survived by his young family who love him to the moon and back, his treasured wife, Natalie, precious son, Roman (8), and beloved daughters, Bellamy (6), Wilhelmina (4), and Briar (2). Brian and Natalie were married on October 31, 2015, in Duluth and made their home in Roseville, before moving to their new home in Chisago City, MN, in May 2021.
Brian is the beloved son of Mike and Bev Lucarelli of Shakopee and is also survived by his sister, Kelsey (Tim) Valiant of Shakopee, presently living in Delaware, Ohio. He grew up in the tight community in Shakopee, where he enjoyed running with Kelsey and his cousins at Grandpa Clem and Grandma Mabel’s home. Following their examples, he held his family in the highest regard, and learned the joy of being a hard worker; these were his defining values, with his faith and his love for God and America.
Brian attended St. Mark’s Catholic church and the Shakopee Area Catholic School, and graduated from Shakopee High School in 2004. He immediately began building his incredible carpentry skills at Tappe Construction. He has worked for Frattalone Companies, Inc. of Little Canada since 2011, as a proud member of the Laborers Union - Local 563 from 2011 to 2016 and the International Operating Engineers - Local 49 since 2016. His work was a high calling for Brian, helping to create buildings with all the amazing excavating equipment. However, it was his Frattalone work family, his friends/co-workers that truly gave him joy. In turn, they say he had an unbelievable work ethic and was a great leader. He was loved, trusted and respected by all Frattalone employees, and he will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
Since moving to Chisago City, Brian was often found singing to Italian music while dancing with his children as he made meatballs for spaghetti night. Just like his little girls, he also knew the songs in the Frozen movie, with all the dramatic arm waves. The neighbor kids skated on his hockey rink on the pond behind the house, and the adults met him rollerblading with his bike-riding kids. He loved his garage!
Brian rests now in the arms of the Lord, with his sister, Gina Marie and brother, Scott Michael, grandparents, Clem and Mabel Menden and Ed and Marge Lucarelli, uncle, Kenny Menden, uncle, Joe Lucarelli, and aunt, Luann Nead.
Brian has been such a blessing in our lives, in the lives of so many, and he will be missed beyond measure. We live in the hope of seeing him thru eternal life in Jesus Christ.
On Thursday May 4th a visitation from 4 to 7 pm is being held at the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. East, in Shakopee, 952-445-2755. On Friday May 5th a 9:30 am visitation will precede the funeral mass at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Road, Shakopee. The funeral mass will begin at 11 am with a luncheon to follow. The burial for immediate family only will occur at the Catholic Cemetery later that afternoon.
Memorials are preferred for Natalie and family. Please consider donating to a GoFundMe that was created (with more photos) to help the family.
