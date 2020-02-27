Obituary for Brinn M. Witt

Brinn Marie Witt, at the age of 60 years old, passed away from cardiac arrest on February 12, 2020.
Brinn was born on August 22, 1960. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed riding horses, gardening, hunting, sailing and flying. She had an eye for decorating and love to do interior design. She loved to sing and play the guitar. She was a free spirit always looking for something adventurist and new. Her faith was strong, and it had carried her through many times.
She is survived by her mother, Joan Coleman and stepfather, Jim Coleman; her sister, Jennifer Emswiler Utecht (Mark); her brother, Brian Emswiler (Caroline); nephews, Sam and Colton Utecht and Ryan Emswiler.
Brinn was preceded in death by her brother, Bert Emswiler and her father, Herbert Emswiler.
We will have a private family service for Brinn. In lieu of Flowers, please donate to Rescue Pets Are Wonderful (www.rpaw.org) ) In the name of Brynn Marie Witt and her beloved dog Trina.
We know that Brinn is at peace in heaven riding her horse through a field of flowers. We will carry our memories of her close to hearts.