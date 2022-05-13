Obituary for Bruce A. Kerwin

Bruce A. Kerwin, age 63, of St. Cloud, formerly Savage, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2022 at his home in St. Cloud.
Bruce was born in Two Harbors, October 20, 1958. This small town boy, lived his 70’s dream by fishing, hunting agates on the shores of Lake Superior and playing in numerous garage bands and found his passion of music. In 1977, Bruce graduated Two Harbors High School and shortly thereafter left that small town world for the bright lights of the Twin Cities to find work.
Bruce is survived by his son, Shane Kerwin; ex-wife, Karen Kerwin; fiancé, Drusilla Dabbs; mother, Glenna Merritt (Oleson); brothers, Thomas Kerwin, Jerry Kerwin (Kimberle), Donald Kerwin (Ruth), Robert Kerwin; mother-in-law to be, Florence Dabbs; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends.
Bruce is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Louis and Lela Oleson; parental grandparents, Thomas and Loretta Kerwin; father, Kenneth Kerwin; step-father, Roger Merritt; infant brothers, Glenn Kerwin, Larry Kerwin and Gerald Kerwin.
Bruce’s celebration of life will be held, Saturday, May 28, at the residence of his son and ex-wife, Shane and Karen Kerwin, 14542 Joppa Ave S, Savage. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior at 3:30 p.m. with a service to begin at 4 p.m. Visitation and stories of Bruce’s life to be told in the backyard after service with a light meal. Later that evening, Heartbreaker, a band that Bruce worked with, will hold a special tribute show in honor of Bruce at 9 p.m. at Neisen's Sports Bar & Grill, Savage. Please join us for these events to honor a man who was loved by many and will be missed deeply.