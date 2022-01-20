Obituary for Bruce A. Schiltz

Bruce A. Schiltz, age 91, of Shakopee, MN, formerly of South Dakota, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Bruce was born in Miller, SD, on February 11, 1930, the son of Dewey and Florence (McClure) Schiltz. He married Margie Fuehrer on December 3, 1950, in Huron, SD.
Bruce was a helicopter pilot, and provided tours of Mount Rushmore for 46 years, and also started the mosquito control in MN.
Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Margie; daughters, Jane Noble, Nancy Schiltz, Peggy Eiler and Patty Halligan; many grandchildren.
"Celebration of Life" dinner with immediate family will be held on Saturday, 01/22/2022.
