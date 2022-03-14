Obituary for Bruce D. Borman

Bruce David Borman, age 68, of Chaska, died sadly on Monday, March 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska and a Celebration of Bruce’s Life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dahlgreen Golf Course at Stick’s Tavern, 6940 Dahlgren Road, Chaska. The inurnment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Waconia.
Bruce was born March 23, 1953, in St. Cloud, the son of Marilyn (Wills) Claire. He attended Trinity Lutheran Parochial School, Waconia, Concordia Academy in St. Paul, MN, and graduated from Waconia High School in 1971. On April 20, 1974 he married Nancy Brandenburg at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska. They had two daughters, Heather and Heidi. Bruce was in the plumbing business for many years and was proprietor of Borman Plumbing in Chaska. Bruce enjoyed all things outdoors, hunting, fishing, both playing and watching sports, and traveling to California for sun and golf. Bruce also loved taking Nancy on day trips in the convertible, wind blowing in their hair, deciding which way to go, left-right or wherever the road lead with no set destination but always leading back home. His true passion was golfing, and Dahlgreen Golf Course was his home away from home. He absolutely adored his daughters and grand-daughters and spent many days at their events.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn (Leon) Claire; parents-in-law, Clarence and Lillian Brandenburg; brother, Dennis Borman.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy; daughters, Heather (Marty) Sandvig of Chaska, Heidi (Scott) Millard of Chaska; granddaughters, Sydney and Kenley Sandvig; Step grand-daughters, Kaelyn and Ellie Millard; loyal grand dogs; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sharon (Marty) Ziermann of Mayer, Sue (Paul) Stuewe of Cologne; brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Pam) Ostman of Chaska, sister and brother-in-law; Donna (Scott) Brown of Mound; sister-in-law Mary Pat Borman of Shakopee; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.