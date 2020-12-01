Obituary for Bruce R. Stack

Bruce Roland Stack, age 79, of Shakopee, passed away on November 26, 2020 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
He was born on February 4th, 1941 in Hankinson, ND, the son of Edwin and Olinda (Steinwehr) Stack.
He married Sharon Ohland on February 8, 1964 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Shakopee. Bruce and Sharon enjoyed 55 years of marriage together, and they welcomed two sons and one daughter. Bruce was very proud of his service to our country while spending four years in the army. He worked at Ford Motor Company in St. Paul as a Pipe Fitter for 30 years. He also worked at SACS School in Shakopee for seven years. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, playing cards and spending a lot of time with his family.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Olinda; brothers, Edwin Jr, Richard, Steve, and Clark; and sister, Janice.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three children, Eric (Nancy) Stack, Mark (Roxanne) Stack, Tamara (Jeff) McCormick; six grandchildren, Katrina (Alex) Webster, Megan Stack, Samantha Stack, Breanna (Marcos) Calderon, Michael Stack and Jasper McCormick; brothers and sisters, Thomas Stack, Judy (Calvin) Shockley, Clyde (Veronica) Stack, Joyce (Rodney) Clemens, Dave (Darla) Stack, Jeffrey Stack, Jill (Dale) Hill; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, in the Church of St. Mark. Interment will be held at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials preferred to Shakopee Area Catholic School.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at