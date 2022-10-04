Obituary for Bruce W. Trippet

Bruce William Trippet, aged 65, passed away tragically on September 20, 2022, near Silverthorne, CO, when he was struck by a vehicle while he was living his dream to bike the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route from Canada to Mexico.
Bruce was born in Kalispell, Montana, on May 7, 1957. He is survived by his mother, Donna Fosse Trippet; his wife, Bekka Trippet; his two daughters, Erin and Elsa Trippet; his sister, Linda Garnett (Brian); brother, Ron Trippet (Nami Stevens); his sisters, Barb Sanders (Herb), Janet Trippet; brothers-in-law, Paul Madsen (Melissa) and Kristian Madsen (Kim). He was preceded in death by his father Edgar William Trippet. He is survived by so many loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 301 Oak Street, Excelsior on Friday, October 28. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. CT with the service at 11 a.m. CT. The service will also be live streamed on the church’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/mountcalvaryexcelsior. In lieu of flowers, memorials to His House Foundation, P.O. Box 615, Excelsior, MN 55331, or to the organization of your choice. For more information, see: https://tinyurl.com/BruceTrippet.