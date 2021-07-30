Obituary for Bryan C. Tupy

Bryan Charles Tupy, age 31, of Jordan, died suddenly at his home on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Bryan was born on January 25, 1990 to Chuck and Shelly (Walerius) Tupy. He attended St. Wenceslaus School, graduated from New Prague High School, attained a B.S. in Fish and Wildlife Biology from the University of North Dakota, and then got his associate degree in Law Enforcement from Alexandria Technical and Community College. He married the love of his life, Annalee Koonst at St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague on May 19, 2018. Bryan’s career started as a marine biologist for NOAA on the fishing boats in Alaska on the Bering Sea. Coming back to Minnesota, he completed his law enforcement degree with the goal of being a conservation officer in the DNR. His path took him to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Department then the Le Center Police Department before finding his home as an officer with Montgomery Police Department. In addition, he was a firefighter with NPFD From 2015 to 2018.
Bryan was an avid Fighting Sioux fan! His first love was anything that had to do with the outdoors. He could accurately identify birds from their songs. He loved fishing and hunting with his friends and family and hiking and camping with his wife and son. He loved to travel, especially to the State and National Parks and had made it to half of the Minnesota State Parks to date. Bryan’s affable personality and ready smile made him a magnet in any social scene; he was the life of the party and always had a ready joke and the ability to make everyone laugh! He was a fun-loving uncle and a magnet for his nieces and nephews. He loved to compliment his wife but his most favorite activity was hanging out with his 9-month-old son, Desmond, who had become the center of his life.
Bryan’s zest for life and his enigmatic smile will be missed by so very many.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Annalee of Jordan; son, Desmond James; parents, Chuck & Shelly Tupy of New Prague; siblings, Rachael (Mark) Norwich of Elko New Market, Jessica (Ryan) Boeser of Farmington, Nicole (Brandon) Wroge of Le Sueur; grandparents, George & Elsie Tupy of New Prague and Dolores Walerius of Montgomery; parents-in-law, Jim and Mary Ann Koonst of Belle Plaine; brother-in-law, Tyler (Katelyn) Koonst of Sylvania, OH; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Patrick) Kopesky of Belle Plaine; grandparents-in-law, Loren Stier of Belle Plaine & Marlene Koonst of Belle Plaine.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Walerius; honorary grandfather, Chester.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Sunday, August 1 at 2 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague, Father George Grafsky officiated and Fathers Eugene Theisen and Michael Miller concelebrated. Visitation was held at Bruzek Funeral Home on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 1:15 p.m. Burial was at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery following Mass.