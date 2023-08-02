Obituary for Bryan E. Hed

Bryan E. Hed, age 60, of Waconia passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at his home.
Bryan Hed had a fulfilling life filled with many adventures and hobbies. From an early age, he enjoyed fishing with his family and friends at their home on Lake Minnewashta in Chaska. He also had the opportunity to travel to Vietnam and Turkey to visit his brother, and later backpacked throughout Europe, eventually working at a Kabutz in Lebanon as a Ski Patrol. He also went on a safari trip to Africa with his boys, creating amazing memories.
Fishing was a passion of Bryan's, and he particularly cherished his trips to the Ragnow cabin in Canada. He was also known for his skills in building and fixing things, such as repairing snowmobiles, 4-wheelers, and dirt bikes. He even worked in remodeling bathrooms through his ReBath business. Bryan enjoyed using Brady's fish house and bought a camper to travel across the United States, visiting various states.
Sports played a significant role in Bryan's life as well. He grew up playing baseball and was a great hockey player. He had a witty sense of humor that always brought laughter, and he had a constant smirk and smile. Bryan was born on February 18, 1963, in Minneapolis, and peacefully passed away at home on July 28, 2023. Despite health challenges, he fought bravely with the support of his friends, family, and loving wife. He had a special bond with Kya, his son Brady's dog.
Bryan was known for his Swedish pancakes among his friends and his son's friends. He loved to travel, with Vietnam and South Africa being some of his favorite destinations. Fishing, snowmobiling, and 4-wheeling were activities he enjoyed with his friends and wife. He took pride in restoring a 1980 Datsun 280Z, which became his pride and joy.
He had a great sense of humor and loved surprising people. In fact, 18 years ago, he invited everyone to his birthday, but it turned out to be a surprise wedding to his loving wife, Lynne. His nickname was "Little Arnie," as he shared many traits with his father.
Bryan was a storyteller with a dry sense of humor, known for his practical jokes and wit. He was blessed with many friends throughout his life. He grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, where he made lifelong friends during his time in grade school and high school. Later, he moved to Waconia, where he established a core group of friends through hockey coaching, booster activities, and being a fan. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1981. Worked in printing business at both Instant Web and Best Buy, left to then started his own Re-bath Business, remodeling bathrooms.
The family invites friends to the Celebration of Life on Tuesday, August 8 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 W 1st St) in Waconia with Rev. Adam White officiating. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. and service at 7 p.m. Interment in Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery in Mayer.
To honor Bryan’s life please consider telling a funny story or eating Swedish pancakes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Bryan was preceded in death by his son Brady Hed; parents Arnold and Carol Hed.
Bryan is survived by his loving family: wife Lynne; son Cory Hed of Mora; step-children Kacey Strang of Isanti; Kenny Ekblad of Eagan, Tim Ekblad of Eagan; step-grandson Brayden Strang; brother Alan (Lan) Hed of Portland, Oregon; sisters Susan (John) Doty of Chicago, Illinois, Sonja (Mark) Brown of Minnetonka; nephews and niece Austin Hed, Ethan Hed, Maddie Brown, Forrest (Meaghan) Brown, Harrison Brown (Morgan), Berit Brown.
