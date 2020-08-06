Obituary for Bryan L. Jensen

Bryan L. Jensen, age 61, of Savage, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Bryan was born on January 7, 1959, in Paynesville, MN, the son on Vernon and Norma (Lambert) Jensen.
Bryan enjoyed spending his childhood at his parents' cabin, on Eden Lake. He met his wife Cindy at St. Cloud State, where she set him up with four of her friends before they started dating. They got married October 20, 1984. They built their house in Savage in 1985-1986 and Bryan started his own computer help company, JenComp, which he ran until the early 2000’s. He continued his career with ev3 and Clifton Larson Allen. Daughter, Kristy was born in 1988. Bryan was not afraid of hard work and finished the basement of their house himself (with the help of friends), rather than hire someone. It may have taken a little bit longer, but it was the way he and Cindy wanted it. He was that way about a lot of stuff. Whenever someone needed help around their house or scheduled a work day, he was there and ready to help.
Bryan enjoyed time outside; it didn't really matter what he was doing. He liked fishing, swimming, boating, pretty much anything on the water (preferably a lake). He enjoyed shooting his guns, mostly rifles and learned firearm safety at a young age. He started hunting by the age of 12, with his dad, Uncle Sid, and Cousin Jerry. Bryan and Cindy enjoyed traveling; they would pick a place to go and then spend several months planning the whole trip. He liked spending time with all sorts of people and just having fun. They would play cards with family and friends, for money and for fun. Family was really important to him and if he decided you were family, he would do anything for you and if you crossed his family, you had better watch out!
Bryan loved spending time with his grandsons, Ricky and Logan. Babysitting was one of his favorite things to do with them, he didn’t always get them to bed on time (if ever!) or have them eat healthy (mostly they ate chocolate.) But, all of them always had fun together.
Preceded in death by his wife, Cindy; parents, Vern and Norma Jensen; father-in-law, Marvin Gregory; brothers-in-law, Mark Olson and Tony Gregory.
Survivors include his daughter, Kristy (Eric) Custer; grandsons, Ricky and Logan; sister, Vicky Olson; brother, Randy (Maureen) Jensen; mother-in-law, Mary Gregory; nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held (due to Covid). **Live streaming of services will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 8, on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment will be held later.
