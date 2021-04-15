Obituary for Bryce Sheehan

Bryce Sheehan, age 33, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
A time of gathering was held on Thursday, April 15, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held, with burial following at Credit River Cemetery.
Forever missed and loved by his mother, Nancy (Don Hoover) Sheehan; father, Bob (Diane Conroy) Sheehan; sisters, Meagan (Kevin) Elsbury, Gina Sheehan; grandparents, Don and Mary Klingberg; nephews, Kaleb Elsbury, Owen Elsbury; other relatives and loyal friends.
Bryce is preceded by his grandparents, Joe, and Delores Sheehan.