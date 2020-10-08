Obituary for Bunny Geis

Bunny Geis, age 76, of Jordan, passed peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 10 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering two-hours prior, at St. Michael Catholic Church, in Prior Lake, with interment at St. Michael Cemetery. Memorials will be distributed in Bunnys memory.
Margaret Elizabeth was born on August 16, 1944 in St. Paul to Richard and Margaret (Campbell) Kokx. She received the nickname Bunny, by her grandma, because of her constant energy within her small stature. The oldest of seven children, she grew up in Excelsior and in Minneapolis.
Bunny and Vernon Geis were married on February 23, 1968. She moved from city living to the Jordan farm. Bunny embraced country living and enjoyed raising animals, growing flowers, and working in the vegetable garden. Bunny and Vern raised three children, Debbie, Kevin, and Ed. They enjoyed traveling, including a special trip to Guatemala to bring home their adopted son, Edwin, as well as traveling to the family lake house in Osakis and many vacations with family and friends.
After the kids moved out, Bunny went back to work sewing at several companies and retired from St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center, as the Director of Activities.
Between the children, grandchildren and animals, Bunny had a busy life. She and Vern were inseparable for 52 years working side by side. Bunny relished being surrounded by family, especially on Christmas Eve. She enjoyed playing cards, garage sales and being one with nature.
Bunny will be missed by husband, Vernon; children, Debbie (Chuck) Busch, Ed Geis; granddaughters, Britney (Jeff) Truitt, Amanda Busch; two great grandsons; siblings, Victor (Jeanne) Kokx, TK (Laura) Kokx, Lee (Don) Ruotsinoja, Carol (Tom) Berger, Pete Kokx, Kris (Denny) Froemming; and other relatives and friends. She is welcomed home in Heaven by son, Kevin and parents.
