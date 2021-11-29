Obituary for Burt Bauman

Burt Bauman, passed away suddenly on November 16, 2021, at the age of 59, in Chaska.
Devoted to his family, he was a patient, humble, and genuine husband, father and friend. He grew up in Richfield and graduated from Richfield High School. Burt then earned an accounting degree from the Minnesota School of Business. Level-headed, ambitious, and a natural leader, he worked for many years at The Star Tribune before transitioning to his own business ventures. These included his company 5-Star Consulting and his most recent business Compass Rose Studios. Burt used this acumen to help his community as well, serving with the Southwest Chamber of Commerce, the Intentional Growth Team, and also as treasurer and vice president on the Mulberry Point Yacht Harbor Board in Stillwater. A member of Mulberry Point Yacht Club since 1993, he was passionate about boating, jet skiing, paddle boarding, and other water activities. He was also a member of the St. Croix Yacht Club from 2003 onwards and served as director for three years. He, his wife Daina, and their daughter Lexi enjoyed every Summer weekend on the St. Croix River. They could be found on his boat, Pitter-Patter, where Lexi grew up. They frequented Highline and Catfish Beaches enjoying beach parties, social events, and trips that took them as far as Hudson, Prescott, Treasure Island Resort and Casino, Red Wing, Lake City, Lake Pepin, Winona, and La Crosse. He loved traveling, with Mexico, the Caribbean, and the North Shore being his favorite destinations. He had a much-appreciated sense of humor and was quick to make a joke or quote a classic movie. A strongly empathetic and compassionate person, Burt would also make time to volunteer at Feed My Starving Children.
He is survived by his wife of 29 1/2 years, Daina Bauman; his daughter, Alexa Lexi Bauman; his father and mother, George and Evelyn Bauman; his mother-in-law, Rita Skurupijs; his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Larry Tuberg; his niece and nephew-in-law, Brittany and Zachary Stevens and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Faye Bauman and Emil and Annie Oeltjenburns; father-in-law, Paul Skurupijs and grandmother-in-law, Margerita Maz Petersons.
A celebration of life will be held on January 7, 2022 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, located at 13600 Technology Dr. Eden Prairie from 3 to 4 p.m. for a visitation, 4 p.m. service, and visitation/refreshments to follow from 5 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to https://give.fmsc.org/give/76206/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=shorturl&c_src2=donate in Burts name.