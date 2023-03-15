Obituary for Calvert G. Belden

Calvert G. Belden, age 95, of Robbinsdale, passed away peacefully Friday March 3, 2023.
Preceded in death by wife, Lois (Livgard). Survived by children, Becky Strupeck (late husband, Frank), Dan, Ginny Belden-Charles (Dan), Tim, Benn (Mary), Tony (Mary); 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister, Dianne (Belden)Skoglund (Colorado); brother, Dan (California) and many loving relatives and friends.
Cal was born in 1927 to George and Mildred Belden, graduated from Jordan High School in 1946, served in the US Army in post-war Japan and returned to MN to complete college on the GI bill. Cal taught high school social studies and coached high school teams in football, basketball, track and cross country, including starting the first girls track team at Cooper HS in the years before Title IX became law.
Cal and Lois and the Belden family never lost touch with their hometown of Jordan through Jordan HS reunions, visits with friends, trips to Pekarna's for hot dogs and Roets Brewery who gave Cal a free brew in recognition of his status as the last living employee of the original Jordan Brewery.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17 at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, Robbinsdale, visitation at 10 a.m. internment at Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Cooper HS Activities c/o Girls Track.