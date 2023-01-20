Obituary for Calvin Thomas Overson Schiller

Calvin Thomas Overson Schiller, age 27, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Calvin Thomas Overson Schiller was born on October 15, 1995, to Thomas Schiller and Sheila Overson in Minneapolis. He was baptized into the Christian Faith on November 23, 1995, at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake, MN, by his grandfather, Rev. Evan Schiller. Calvin was raised in the Christian faith and lived his life with the hope and assurance of a Child of God.
Calvin spent his early years in his parents condominium near the University of Minnesota and was a constant presence at their many activities. Calvin was easygoing from the beginning and often became the main attraction at a wide variety of sporting and social events. When Calvin was a little bit older, he moved with his parents to their house in Savage, MN. It was there that he welcomed his sister, Gennavieve. He became a big brother for the second time to his sister, Gabriella, at the family’s new home in Prior Lake.
Calvin attended elementary school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School and graduated from Prior Lake High School in 2014. He spent some time in college at Minnesota State Mankato and the University of Minnesota-Mpls, before embarking on a journey that led him through a number of different careers. Calvin was confident that the right career was ahead of him, and he was always curious and inquisitive of others jobs, interests, and activities. Calvin had just recently enrolled in Dunwoody College to pursue his next chapter.
Calvin lived his life for the adventures that it held. In his younger years, he refused to leave the house without his Batman or Superman capea symbol of adventure that seemed appropriate as he grew older. Calvin never lost his childlike wonder and enthusiasm for this life.
Although he was not one to let an opportunity for fun go by, he also fully understood the love and value of his family. Calvin was thoughtful and introspective and willing to help whenever it was needed. The time he spent caring for his Grandpa Overson is an example of the true selflessness he possessed. Calvin worked hard and had in recent years discovered great joy in working out and golfing. His favorite times at the gym were showing Mom the right lifting techniques. And whenever the opportunity arose, he and his dad could be found crisscrossing the state to play a round of golf. He and his sisters share a deep love for music. They were constantly sharing music back and forth and could spend hours listening to their favorites.
Calvin’s ability to hold a meaningful conversation on virtually any topic will be greatly missed, and it will be impossible to replace his big voice and laugh and his even bigger bearhugs. His attempt to break you in a hug was how he told you that he loved you. Calvin loved his parents deeply and wholeheartedly and had an unshakeable and beautiful bond with his sisters. His absence in their lives will only be bearable by the memories he left and the promise of an eternal reunion. His example of embracing life and looking confidently toward the future will live on through everyone who knows and loves him.
Calvin is survived by his parents, Thomas Schiller (Prior Lake) and Sheila Overson (Prior Lake); sisters, Gennavieve Overson Schiller (Phoenix, AZ) and Gabriella Overson Schiller (Prior Lake); grandparents, Emma Overson (Savage) and Evan and Suzanne Schiller (Pipestone, MN); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lanny Overson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Calvin's name to St. Paul's Lutheran School in Prior Lake or to P.L.A.Y. (Prior Lake Athletic Youth).
