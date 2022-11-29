Obituary for Camilla J. Hartmann

Camilla Jean Hartmann, age 74, of New Prague, died of cancer on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Camilla was born on February 19, 1948 to Harry and Bertha (Dobesh) Pieper in New Prague, MN. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1966. Camilla graduated from nursing school at Saint Marys. She was married to the love of her life, Donald Hartmann, for 54 years. Camilla ran the bookkeeping of the service division of Hartmann Well for 30 plus years.
Camilla made friends easily as people gravitated to this once in a lifetime human being. Camilla enjoyed country music, benefits for cancer patients, listening to the Toms at KCHK, classes at the New Prague Fitness Center, and walking for miles around town with her sister-in-law Linda. Camilla was known to help her husband fix a well for farmers at 2 a.m. Whether it was driving to South Dakota to see Sherwin Linton, or celebrating her birthday every week of the year, she never missed an opportunity for fun.
Camilla is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Laura (Mark) Wacker of New Prague; son, Bruce (Beata) Hartmann of Kentucky; daughter, Jill Hartmann of Maple Grove; son, Eric (Yola) Hartmann of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Bailey, Tony, and Tim Wacker, Henry and Lucy Hartmann; sister, Andrea Olson; sisters-in-law, Kathy Pieper and Diane Pieper; sister-in-law, Linda (Lee) Thomas; brother-in-law, Roger (Helen) Hartmann; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harry Lee Pieper and Keith Pieper; brother-in-law, Mark Olson; and mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Sylvia Hartmann.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 7:30 to 9:30 at Bruzek Funeral Home. Burial was at Czech National Cemetery followed by lunch at the KC Hall.