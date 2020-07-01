Obituary for Candice L. Jacobson

Candice Lynn Jacobson, age 50, of Belle Plaine, MN, formerly of Shakopee, MN, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Champaign, IL, on July 6, 1969, the daughter of Kenneth and Lynella (Ratz) Hansen. Candice married Ryan Jacobson in Chaska, MN, on September 22, 2007.
Candice had a passion for life, she had a love for camping and nature, she also had a laugh and a smile that would light up any room. She loved her friends and family and was always ready to give anyone a big hug. Candice's family was her life, and Candice was a proud and happy pet parent to Bella, Maddie, Midnite and Oreo.
Candice is survived by her husband, Ryan; sister, Diane French; mother/father-in-law, Vicki and Jon Jacobson; grandfather, Harry McGilvrey; sister-in-law, Stacy (Tony) Cobb; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lynella (Ratz) Hansen; grandmother, Donna McGilvrey; brother-in-law, David French.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Shakopee V.F.W. Post 4046, 1201 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee. Family prefers memorials.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, MN, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com