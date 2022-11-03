Obituary for Carla "Momma Carcs" Sandness

Carla "Momma Carcs" Sandness, age 57, of Prior Lake, passed away in her home on October 28, 2022.
A celebration of Carlas life will take place at the Prior Lake VFW (16306 Main Ave SE, Prior Lake) from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Lakers Alano Club, a place that Carla loved dearly. All donations can be sent via Zelle in your banking app to mjsandness1@gmail.com and will be donated there in her name. Donations can also be sent via Venmo to @tori-sandness.
Carla Jean was born on April 8, 1965 in Langdon, ND, to Charles and Charlotte (Hunter) Soli. Growing up, she had a train of high school friends and kept them throughout the years, fully loaded with her love to share amongst everyone. Early in high school, Carla met Mike Sandness. After parting ways for a few years in their 20s, they reconnected later and got married, had two wonderful kids and shared a lifetime of memories over 45 years.
Carla attended NDSU after high school and finished at MSU. Her career consisted of various jobs, mostly in the marketing and advertising arena. Outside of work, she loved to travel with her family. Together, they enjoyed a special trip to Amsterdam and London a few years ago.
Carla was always cooking and baking for her family and would never sit down to enjoy herself until her family was comfortable and full. She loved grocery stores, flea markets, getting lost in crowds, antiquing, going to concerts, and wandering around farmers markets. Dubbed a soft hoarder by her daughter, she loved to collect all sorts of things.
Carla loved her family. She checked in on everyone every single day and adored each one. One of her awesome statements and we can still hear her saying it was Suck it up, Buttercup.
Carla will be missed by her husband, Mike; children, Charlotte Victoria (Tori) Rene Barton and Hunter Joseph; mother, Charlotte Soli; siblings, Charles Soli and Mark Soli; and other loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Chuck; sister, Rene; grandma, Hattie; and more loving family members.