Obituary for Carmen Dircks

Carmen Dircks, age 89, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Carmen was born on February 20, 1931 in Shakopee the daughter of Leonard and Salome Ayd.
Married to Frank Dircks on November 12, 1954. They would have been married for 66 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shakopee. Carm was a homemaker and her husband, children and her grandchildren meant the world to her. She loved holiday gatherings, with Christmas being her favorite. She loved to travel south in the winter with Frank and went for many years. She never missed when her grandchildren were in a sporting event or received an award at school. She worked as an X-ray tech at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee for many years.
Carmen is survived by her loving husband, Frank; children, Tim (Sandy) of Outing, MN and Kris (Jeff) of Aitkin, MN. Grandchildren, Kalli (Jud) Taylor, Kara & Kendra Ledel, Deja (Jordan) Jensen and Frankie Dircks; along with many cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Bob & Don Ayd, Aileen Muer and Marcy Waritz.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 11 at 11 a.m. Visitation before mass 9:45 to 10:45. Private burial at a later date.