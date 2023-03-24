Obituary for Carol A. Kreimer

Carol Ann (Thompson) Kreimer, age 62, of Prior Lake, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake). A time of gathering will be held prior to services from 9 to 11 a.m.
Carol was born on November 20, 1960 to Earle and Dorothy (Schindeldecker) Thompson. The oldest of three siblings, Carol was born and raised in Roseville, MN. She graduated from Moundsview High School before attending Mankato State University, where she received a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education. Carol began her career as a nursing assistant in Mankato, but eventually shifted to teaching preschool for over 35 years at Rocking Horse Ranch in Prior Lake. She loved being around children and working with her colleagues.
While attending Mankato, Carols life was enriched when she met John Kreimer, who got to know Carols mother who was attending technical college in the cities. The connection was made and John shuttled Carol back and forth to school. Their love blossomed and they were united in marriage on June 20, 1983 in Roseville. Together they settled in Prior Lake and built a loving family, raising three wonderful children; Kelly, Kyle, and Kirk. They loved to be outdoors, go camping as a family, and cherished spending time with each other. Carol was always family focused and had a special connection to her parents throughout her life. She was blessed to be a grandma to her beloved grandchildren Hazel and Sam. She also loved to sew, cook, and she always cared for others.
She is survived by her loving husband, John; daughter, Kelly (Nate Cree) Kreimer and their children, Hazel and Sam; sons, Kyle (Brittany) Kreimer and Kirk Kreimer; siblings, Bradley (Kerry) Thompson and their children, Wendy and Naomi, Sue (Wayne) Hartman and their son, Grant; and many other relatives and friends.
Carol is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Earle and Dorothy; and her dear friend, Mary.
Share a message with Carol's family at:
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation