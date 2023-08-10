Obituary for Carol A. Merchen

Carol A. Merchen, age 77, of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Shakopee.
Carol was born in Webster, SD, on December 13, 1945, the daughter of Duane and Marcella (Tiggelaar) Holscher. She married Robert Merchen on March 27, 1979, in Rapid City, SD.
Carol loved her family and especially her grandsons. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, flowers, birdies, and talking to people. She was very joyful, had a strong faith in God, and saw the good in everyone.
Survivors include her husband, Robert; daughters, Marcy Miller (significant other, Robbie Beck), and Kara (T.R.) Connelly; grandsons, Memphis, Tucker and Zack; sister, Karen Zubke; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Vincent Gartzke; parents, Duane and Marcella Holscher; and brother-in-law, Rick Zubke.
Visitation Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by Memorial Service at 12 p.m., both at FaithPoint Lutheran Church, 1051 270th St. W., New Prague. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
