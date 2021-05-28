Obituary for Carol Ann Rivera

Carol Ann Rivera, age 66, of Prior Lake, MN, entered eternal peace surrounded by her family on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN. She was well known to her family, friends, and surrounding community as a loving, caring, and compassionate woman.
A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, June 10, from 4-7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake and one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial, on Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside. Carol will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, in Minneapolis, MN, on Monday, June 14, at 10 a.m.
On Christmas Day, December 25, 1953, in Minneapolis, MN, Carol was born into this world as the eldest daughter to Douglas and Ruby (Aase) Jacobson. She grew up in NE Minneapolis and graduated from Edison High School in 1972. Carol went on to study fashion design and worked in that field in various aspects with different employers. Later in life, she began working in the banking industry and became employed in the home mortgage department with Northwestern National Bank in NE Minneapolis.
Carol met her future husband, Elliot “Steve” Rivera in 1975. On July 9, 1983, Carol and Steve were married at St. Clements Catholic Church, in NE Minneapolis, MN. The next day they began a romantic honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. They purchased a home in Prior Lake, MN. They eventually raised four beautiful daughters: Angela, Andrea, Miranda, Carol’s stepdaughter, Lisa, and three four-legged sons and daughters, Baron, Olivia and Sophie. Being a mother was Carol’s calling in life. She was a proud mother who loved her children immensely and who provided endless patience, support, wisdom, & grace in her daughters’ lives.
In the 1990’s, Carol began her involvement at St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Faith Formation program, where she proudly served for over 30 years. Carol was a fixture in the halls of the school every Wednesday and Sunday during Faith Formation. She was affectionately known by all the students as “Miss Carol”. She could never walk the halls without someone running up to her, enthusiastically saying “Hi Miss Carol” and giving her a hug. Outside of Faith Formation, such as in a grocery store, someone would come up to her and ask, “Hi Miss Carol, do you remember me? I’m so and so from St. Mikes Faith Formation classes 10 years ago”. It was not uncommon to have people remember “Miss Carol” all the way back from the late 1990’s. She made such a positive, long lasting impression on so many children, parents, and teachers.
Carol will be forever remembered by her relentless love and devotion to her family and friends. Carol always had an innate, special gift of blessing all who crossed her path. She was a beautiful, heartfelt, and caring individual who effortlessly made everyone feel comforted by her incredible warmth, kindness, and unconditional love. Every person who had the opportunity of knowing Carol, always referred to her as ‘an angel on earth’. She made such a difference in others’ lives. Whether it be by her warm, embracing hugs, her kind smile, or her signature, long wave “hello” or ”goodbye”. Her gentleness, selflessness, and beautiful light she so brightly radiated, will forever remain.
She will be deeply missed in her community of family and friends, and is survived by her husband, Elliot “Steve”; daughters, Angela (Jon) Rivera-Sturtevant, Andrea (Tim) Rivera, Miranda Rivera; sisters, Cathy (Vic) Maksimenko, Donna (Bruce) Nelson, Sandy (Greg) Strangler; one grandson, Crew; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Carol’s passing is preceded by the loss of her loving parents, Doug and Ruby Jacobson, and brother-in-law, Bruce Nelson.
