Obituary for Carol Berg

Berg, Carol Sue Peterson, age 74, of Chanhassen, died peacefully at home on October 2, 2020. Pancreatic cancer was the first battle Carol was unable to win.
Services will be held Thursday, October 8, at 2:00, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie, with internment in the church’s columbarium at a later date. Family will greet guests beginning at noon.
Born October 28, 1945 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Ruth (Hoerl) and Robert Peterson, Carol insisted that “The Garden State” was not a moniker given ironically. A lifelong crusader for social justice, Carol lied to her parents so she could travel to Mississippi in college to register voters. She never stopped making good trouble.
Carol graduated from the inaugural class of Wilson Campus School in Mankato in 1963. She earned a Master’s degree from Mankato State Teachers College in 1968 and taught English for 35 years in Bloomington Public Schools. Carol was a tireless advocate for all students, especially those who needed a voice.
She married Frederic W. Berg on August 11, 1973, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Mankato. Carol retired in 2003, but never stopped teaching. She became a fixture at Rezek House and Simpson Housing Services in Minneapolis, providing tireless love and education. Carol’s greatest joys were laughing with and learning from her three grandchildren, Bobby, Ruthie, and August.
Carol is survived by her husband, two daughters and a son-in-law, Cara Berg of Fort Meade, MD, and Rachel (Berg) and Matthew Scherer of Chaska; three grandchildren; brother, Craig Peterson and his wife Terry of Denver; sister, Lana Hedlund and her husband John of Apple Valley; nieces and nephews and thousands of friends and students.
In lieu of flowers, please vote. Memorials can be made to Rezek House and Simpson Housing Services.