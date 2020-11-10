Obituary for Carol C. Helming

Carol Catherine Helming, age 86, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her residence at Auburn Courts in Chaska.
A private family Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop officiating. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Carol was born April 11, 1934 in Waconia, MN, to George and Josephine (Stacken) Schmitt, one of 6 children. Carol graduated from Chaska High School. On July 14, 1990 she married Ronald Helming at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mound. They have been residents of Chaska for the past 15 years. Carol worked as an executive assistant for Hazeltine Country Club, Flame Industries and retired from Cooperative Power in Eden Prairie. Carol is a current member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church and former member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church where she was very active being Eucharistic minister and liturgist. She enjoyed traveling but especially loved her family and her grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Mary, and siblings, John, Elmer, Kenneth and Betty.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim (Henry) Hammers of Chaska, Annmarie (John) Biebighauser of Victoria, Stephanie (Steve) Wankel of Victoria, Madonna (David) Grapentine of Carver; 13 grandchildren, Justin, Adam, Nick, Meagan, Jack, Sophie, Philip, Maxwell, Wesley, David, Ryan, Katherine, Collin; 5 great grandchildren, Henry, Oliver, Naiya, Troy and Evelyn.
