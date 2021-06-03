Obituary for Carol J. Wangerin

Carol Jean (Evermann) Wangerin, age 82, of Prior Lake, peacefully entered eternal life on Thursday, May 27, 2021, surrounded by those she loved after her courageous battle with Cancer.
A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, June 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday, June 4, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service, at 11 a.m., all at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake, 20200 Fairlawn Avenue, Prior Lake. Rev. Dr. Brent L. Parrish will preside. Urn bearers will be Tim and Tyler Moline. Carol will be laid to rest next to her husband at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in her memory, by the family.
Carol was born September 12, 1938, in Lydia, MN to Paul and Glorine (Scharf) Evermann. She and her brother, David grew up on a farm in Lydia, MN. Carol attended school at Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Church and married her sweetheart William Bill Wangerin there on August 31, 1957. They spent their entire married life in the cabin they bought on Spring Lake that they remodeled and transformed into the loving home where they raised their three children Tom, Lori, and Terry, and where Carol lived until she moved on to her heavenly home.
Carol spent over 40 years working within the Prior Lake school district 32 years as the secretary of the high school principal(s) and another 10 at the district office supporting staff development. In her free time, Carol enjoyed and had a magic touch with gardening and landscaping. She also loved being active in many church activities from bible study, bell choir and various committees to being both Sunday School and Confirmation teacher.
Carol was known for her humor, spunkiness, zest for life and gleam in her eye. She loved spending time with her family and friends having lunch, going for drives, telling stories, and having a good laugh.
Her family cannot express their thanks enough to the close friends and hospice care who played such a huge part in allowing Carol to stay cared for in her home. She spent her last days gazing at her beloved Spring Lake and had visits with her vast circle of friends and family. Carol left a mark on all of us. She lived her life in Christs light and taught us all to embrace and be proud of our faith. Carol was mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and Gramma Carol to all.
Deeply missed and remembered always by those who loved Carol are children, Tom Wangerin, Lori (David) Moline, Terry (Kathie) Wangerin; grandsons, Tim Moline, Tyler Moline; brother, David (Carol) Evermann; nieces, nephews and other relatives and devoted friends.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, William Bill Wangerin and parents, Paul and Glorine Evermann.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly cared for the Wangerin family.