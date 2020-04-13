Obituary for Carol M. Williams

Carol M. Williams, age 86, of New Prague, died peacefully in the presence of her family on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Gertrude’s Health and Rehabilitation Center in Shakopee after a six week diagnosis of multiple myeloma cancer.
Carol was born on July 31, 1933 in Waconia to Wilmar and Eleanor (Gohlke) Trende. She attended school in Waconia and graduated from Waconia High School. She married the love of her life, Gerald Williams on August 1, 1951 at St. Victoria Church in Victoria. Together they farmed by Chanhassen-Victoria till 1964, when they purchased a farm near New Prague, where they continued farming until 2014, when they moved to Philipp Square in New Prague. Besides being a farm wife, she pursued a lifelong passion to become a nursing assistant, which she worked at part-time for five years.
Carol and Gerald enjoyed many trips to various states, Puerto Rico, and an Alaskan Cruise. They loved to dance to old-tyme music. She also loved to read, going to casinos, watching the Bachelor and Bachelorette, and being with her family. Carol’s kindness and love for others and for animals usually meant that she put others before herself; she always had a meal ready for whomever came to her door.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 68 ½ years, Gerald; children, Mary Ellen Patch of Lonsdale, Joe Williams of Heidelberg, Connie (Harry) Shimota of Montgomery, Janice (Mike) Sticha of St. Patrick, James (Lucinda) Williams of New Prague; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Kopp of Lakeville; brothers, Al (Lonnie) Trende of Shakopee, Jim (Colleen) Trende of Watertown, MN; sister-in-law, Kathy Trende of Osakis, MN; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lavonne Maurine; brothers, Jerry and Dale Trende; brother-in-laws, Ron Maurine, Paul Kopp; sister-in-law, Betty Williams Trende; brothers and sisters-in-law, Grace and Roman Stacken, Virginia and Edward Stacken; one niece; three nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.