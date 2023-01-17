Obituary for Carol (McCollum) Deutsch

Carol (McCollum) Deutsch, age 71, of Belle Plaine, passed away on December 16, 2022.
A Christian Funeral will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Jordan at 11 a.m. on January 21 with Pastor Jeremy Glowicki presiding. Visitation prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Following the Christian Funeral, Carol will be laid to rest at Spirit Hill Cemetery, Jordan.
Carol Ann was born on March 13, 1951 to James and Gordella (Heldt) McCollum in St. Paul. The oldest sibling of four, Carol’s family moved to Jordan early in her life and was raised there before graduating from Jordan high school in 1969. Following her graduation, Carol was united in marriage to John Flynn and they were blessed with one son, Steve. Eventually Carol and John went their separate ways. Later on, Carol met Tom Deutsch while working at Theradyne and they were married on June 20, 1981 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jordan. Tom and Carol shared 33 years together and were also blessed with one child, Kathy.
Carol worked many different jobs over her career, including Theradyne – working on Wheel-Chair Parts, at a hearing aid factory, Mystic Lake, gas station, as a school bus driver, and others. She loved to sew, cross-stitch, and do embroidery work. She also loved plants and flowers and was a gifted baker – which her family greatly benefitted from! Carol was known for her quirky knick knacks, unique gifts, and love for animals. She wasn’t big into technology, but that didn’t stop her from shopping from her catalogs and infomercials. While she was shopping, she could be found watching Western shows like Bonanza or anything with John Wayne.
Carol loved people and loved telling them about her family. Once she got going, it wasn’t easy to get her to stop! She enjoyed baking with her daughter and hanging with the kids on Fish Lake, meeting up at the park, and was always there for the important life events. She loved her grandchildren and always had gift cards, snacks, and all the junk food you can imagine to spoil them with. The entire family always loved to play board games. Cribbage, rummy, and euchre were some of the family’s favorites to play late into the night.
Giving, generous, and a little bit feisty, Carol will be missed by her loving daughter, Kathy (Greg) Clarke; grandchildren, Blake, Matthew, and Breann; siblings, Arlene Smook and Laura (Ed) Prokes; and other loving relatives and friends.
Carol is preceded in death by son, Steve Flynn; parents; brother, James Jr.; and brother in law, Dennis Smook.
