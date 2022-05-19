Obituary for Carol Pumper

Carol (Link) Pumper, formerly of Shakopee and Ft. Myers, FL, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2022, at her home in Forest Lake, MN.
Carol Lea Coyne was born in Mitchell, SD on December 17, 1937, the fifth of seven children to Leo and Dorothy (Hohn) Coyne. She grew up in Mitchell, working at the “World’s Only Corn Palace” and graduating from high school in 1955.
She attended the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, MN for two years. During the summer of 1957, while visiting a college friend in Jordan, she met Joseph Link; they were married in Mitchell on December 27, 1958. They settled in Prior Lake, where a son, Michael Joseph, and a daughter, JoAnne Marie were born.
In 1971 the family moved to Shakopee. Joe built homes, and Carol kept things organized with the business/bookkeeping/taxes end. She also became very involved in the Women’s Auxiliary at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee; the group helped raise money for the hospital as well as ran the Coffee Shop/Gift Shop at the hospital. She eventually served as both Vice President and President of the group; she always loved her time with the many wonderful women in the organization, and the buying and organizing of merchandise for the gift shop.
In 1988, just shy of their 30th wedding anniversary, Joe passed away from lung cancer. Carol eventually sold her home and bought a townhouse in Shakopee to make maintenance and upkeep easier, and also bought a condo in Fort Myers, FL, where she and Joe had visited many times and where they had hoped to spend their winters in retirement. She started spending one month a year at the condo, worked her way up to three months a year, and finally sold the townhouse in Shakopee and lived in Ft. Myers year round. She moved back to Minnesota in July, 2020, to be closer to family.
In October, 1994 she met another wonderful man in Shakopee, Roman “Romie” Pumper. They married on Aug. 20, 1999. Carol and Romie spent many good times in Florida, at a summer place in Crosslake, MN, taking a Panama Canal cruise and traveling throughout the US. Romie sadly passed away in 2016.
Carol was very much a “people person” whose happiest moments involved spending time with family and friends. She absolutely knew how to “Love Much and Laugh Often”.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings; husbands, Joseph Link and Roman Pumper and son, Michael Link.
She is survived by her daughter, JoAnne (Ed) LaPlante of Chisago City, MN; four grandchildren, Ryan (Corey Szumski) Link of Raleigh, NC, Joseph LaPlante of White Bear Lake, Philip (Annie) LaPlante of St. Louis Park, and Lea LaPlante of Chisago City, MN, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom MN, with luncheon to follow.