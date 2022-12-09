Obituary for Carol Reiland

Carol Reiland, age 76, of Northfield, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Sunday evening, December 4, 2022, at the Family Residence in Northfield.
Carol Ann (Conrad) Reiland was born July 13, 1946, in Bellevue, WA, to Lawrence Honest John and Rose Marie (Cloutier) Conrad. She was raised on Big Stone Lake near Ortonville, MN and graduated from Ortonville High School in 1964. On December 30, 1967, Carol married Dan Reiland at St. Johns Catholic Church in Ortonville. After marriage she continued her education, receiving her bachelors degree in Music from Mankato State College in 1968. That summer they moved to St. Paul and Carol taught music for the St. Paul School District.
In 1971, Carol and Dan built a home in Savage. As they began their family Carol stayed at home with the boys and taught private music lessons. In 1979, they moved to an acreage in Shakopee and in 1986 to Prior Lake. Over the years Carol continued to teach music from her home and was actively involved with the music programs at St. Marys Catholic Church in Shakopee and later at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Prior Lake. Carol lived in Northfield from 1997 from 2004, returning in 2019. She and Dan enjoyed their lake homes on Mann Lake, Leech Lake and finally on Pelican Lake.
Carol loved music - both directing and singing in various choirs. She was a member of the Northfield Bleacher Girls, and as the mother of twins, was both active with and past president of the Minnesota Mothers of Multiples. She was warm, gentle, present, kind, loving and a hugger. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Dan; five sons and their wives, Paul & Juliette of Northfield, Bradley & Jennifer of Shakopee, Mark & Andria of New Prague, Matt & Jolene of Northfield, Mike & Michele of Montgomery; 17 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry and Jerry Conrad, grandson, Jacob and her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, December 17 at the Church of St. Dominic, Northfield. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Friday, December 16 at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield. Interment will be in Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Mazeppa this summer.
