Obituary for Carol Thorsfeldt

Carol Thorsfeldt, age 81, of Prior Lake, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, in Shakopee.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of gathering on Thursday, July 9 starting at 10:30 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Pastor John Vaughn will preside, and urn bearers will be Carols grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at St. Pauls Cemetery, in Prior Lake where she was a lifelong member. If you are unable to attend, condolence cards can be sent to the funeral home, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352 and will be distributed to the family.
Carol Ann was born on January 15, 1939, to Herman Charles and Frohnie Ida (Ebel) Busse in Spring Lake Township, in Scott County. She grew up on the family farm until they moved to the house in the town of Prior Lake, graduating from Prior Lake High School in 1956.
At the age of 19, Carol married Ronald Thorsfeldt on September 20, 1958. From this union, they had three children, David, Jim and Jodi. Family was always important to Carol. She and Rons family lived nearby, allowing them to have countless family gatherings. It was always a family affair for the Thorsfeldts with extended family and friends joining for a party, vacationing, camping, fishing and of course there was always time for a competitive game of cards (flume was usually the game of choice).
Taken too soon, Carol was widowed in 1985, with the passing of Ron. She was lucky to find a second love Howard Geiger and shared 22 years together, before he passed in 2009.
Besides being a wife and mother, Carol dedicated 30 years of her life working for Thermo King, as a Key Punch Operator. After retiring, she worked another five years at Dakota Sport and Fitness in housekeeping. Carol flourished in the position, because she was a master cleaner and everything had a special place.
Carol was always active. She spent immeasurable amounts of time gardening and canning the fruits of her labor. Carol was an amazing cook and baker, with only knowing how to prepare food for an Army. It did not matter the occasion or gathering, she loved being around family and friends. An of course there were many fish frys coming from a family of fishermen!
When she decided it was time to live a simpler life and hang up her canning supplies, she moved into Lakefront Condominiums. She enjoyed her time there with the many old and new friends, and of course her sister and husband (Mae and Don) and her sister-in-law (Mitz), playing cards, visiting and remembering the Good Ole Days. She continued to love to travel and was able to take trips with her family, a cruise, Arizona, California, Northern Minnesota and always looked forward to the annual girls trip with her daughter, sister and nieces.
Carol loved life to the fullest and had a deep devotion towards family. She was giving and had endless room in her heart. Carols children were her pride and joy. She was proud and always supportive, but when the grandchildren came along, they quickly went to the front of the line. Hardworking, Carol was never one to sit idle. She was always willing to help others and dig in to get the job done. In Carols final months, her memories of the many family gatherings, parties and vacations brought her joy.
Not being technical she wasn't able to follow friends and family on Facebook or receive e-mails, her family solved that by getting her a digital photo frame where they could send pictures, she spent countless hours enjoying the pictures. When she was hospitalized in May, she was not able to have visitors, but she was able to have her frame to keep her connected and she spoke about the pictures that were on the frame and was proud to share her family and stories about them with the staff.
Carol will forever be in the hearts of her children, Dave Thorsfeldt, Jim (Chirlyn) Thorsfeldt, Jodi (Scott) Galloway; special son, Scott (Jen) Geiger; grandchildren, Angela (Greg) Schwartz, Ashley Thorsfeldt, Trenton (Mickenzie) Galloway, Taylor Galloway, Anna Galloway, Kayla Thorsfeldt, Kara Thorsfeldt, Jackson Geiger; great grandchildren, Dean Schwartz, Adeline Schwartz; sister, Mae Borchardt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Denny (Jo) Thorsfeldt, Mary (Dale) Mehus; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Carol home in heaven are husbands, Ron Thorsfeldt, Howard Geiger; parents, Herman and Frohnie Busse; brothers, Willard Busse (infant), Wilmar (Anita) Busse, Elroy (Ceil) Busse; brothers-in-laws, Donald Borchardt, Robert Thorsfeldt, Jerry (Pat) Thorsfeldt, Phil Thorsfeldt, and nephew, Kenneth Busse.
