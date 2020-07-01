Obituary for Carol Tillman

Carol Tillman, age 84 of Jordan, MN, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation one-hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (313 Second Street) in Jordan. Father Neil Bakker will preside. Carol will be laid to rest at a private ceremony at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Melrose, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed by Carol’s family in her memory.
Friends over the age of 65 and/or with compromised immune systems are encouraged to watch the live streamed mass at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buSn1Q4aTpo. For those attending in person, face masks and social distancing are required for the health & safety of our community.
On December 16, 1935 in Melrose, MN, Carol Mary Egerman was born to Jacob and Jean (Berkley) Egerman. She was the youngest of four children and grew up in Melrose.
After graduating from high school, Carol obtained a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). For several decades, she worked side by side with Doctor Paul Stahler. She loved her job interacting with patients.
Carol met Don in high school, and they were high school sweethearts until they married on August 31, 1957 at St. Patrick’s Church in Melrose. They were blessed with a son, Mike and daughter, Patty. Carol had a very special bond and deep love for her children. Carol and Don enjoyed traveling around the United States, visiting family and friends and took several international trips to Europe. For about eight years, they also loved wintering in Florida.
A devout Catholic, Carol lived each day to the fullest. She was a member of the St. John’s Choir for over 30 years. Carol volunteered her time with funeral luncheons and as a Cantor at church. She also assisted the nuns by laundering the Altar linens for many years. She loved to volunteer at St. John’s Elementary School, where it brought her much joy to read stories to the children and assist those who needed more help with their reading skills. They called her Mrs. T!
Carol was a devoted wife, mother, Nana, aunt & mother-in-law. She also had other interests and passions. She relished entertaining and celebrating with family and friends. Carol just loved socializing and being around people including the Red Hatters. She also made the best rhubarb crisp and chicken and rice hot dish. Carol enjoyed many hobbies including reading, cross stitch, knitting, needlepoint and ceramics.
With a deep love of family, Carol was extremely proud of her granddaughter, Katie and right behind her were her grandpuppies Pepper, Nigel and Billie. Carol had an amazing personality. She expressed daily love, kindness, gratitude, optimism, loyalty, generosity and support to all.
Forever loved, Carol will be sadly missed by son, Mike (Pat) Tillman; daughter, Patty (Becky Coven) Tillman; granddaughter, Katie Tillman and other relatives and friends.
There to greet Carol home in eternal peace is her beloved husband, Don; parents, Jacob and Jean; siblings, Lyle (Hazel) Egerman, Vi Bethke and Mark (Nell) Egerman,
