Obituary for Carole A. Barta

Carole Anne Barta, age 76, died peacefully at her home in Florida surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Terry, her two children, Michelle (Mark), Terry (Jennifer) and her four granddaughters, Valerie, Megan, Rachel and Stephanie. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanie Connelly; sisters-in-law, Georgene Ackerson (Joe), Deb Delmore (Tim), Debbie Barta; brother-in-law, Fred Hoskins, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michele and Anna; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Ellis Vorachek, Joe Barta, and Darla Hoskins.
Carole was born in the Bronx, NY in 1945. She met the love of her life Terry, at Moriarty's in New York City in 1965. After they were married, they lived in New York, Florida, and Minnesota. Carole worked as a Legal Secretary in the criminal justice field. Carole loved bowling, bocce ball, movies, working in her yard, and reading.