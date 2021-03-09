Obituary for Carole Grafelman

Carole Grafelman, age 74, of Prior Lake, passed, March 5, 2021, at Oak Terrace Senior Living, in Jordan.
A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, March 10, at 12 p.m., with a time of gathering from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 S. Marschall Rd) in Shakopee. Masks required. Pastor A. Paul Olson presided, interment at the City of Bloomington Cemetery.
On June 3, 1946, in Minneapolis, Carole Adele was born to Michael and Lillian (Elberg) Hetrey. As a young child, she loved animals, vacationing with family, fishing, boating, music and playing the accordion. Carole graduated from Washburn High School. She married Lee Grafelman on August 15, 1970, in Des Moines, IA and welcomed his children, Glenn, and Leslie. Carole and Lee proudly announced the birth of their daughter, Charlene. Carole was always active in her daughter’s life.
For over 20 years, Carole cleaned homes, with her focus being a devoted wife, mother, and grandma. After the passing of Lee in 2006, she found great companionship with Bud Berg. Carole was an amazing care giver, loving, kind, accepting and strong willed. Over the last four plus years, she lived a full and happy life being cared and loved by the staff at Oak Terrace Senior Living.
Forever missed and loved by daughter, Charlene (Steve) Nemitz, grandchildren, Kaitlyn Nemitz, Lindsay Nemitz, Brady Nemitz, stepchildren, Glenn (Anne Marie) Grafelman, Leslie (Bob) Hargesheimer; step grandchildren, Jim (Tiffany) O'Neil, Karlynn O'Neil; 3 step great grandchildren; sister, Jan (Garry) Frits; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by husband, Lee; parents; brother, Larry Hetrey, and special friend, Bud Berg.
