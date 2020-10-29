Obituary for Carolyn A. Felix

Carolyn Ann Felix, age 78, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on April 13, 2020, after battling cancer for many years. She was born May 26, 1941 to Pauline and Charles Jorgensen.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Jeff (Tara) Felix, Cindy (Jim) Christiansen, and Cheryl Felix; grandchildren, Dahlton (Samantha) Felix, Dryden Felix, Amanda Christiansen, Alycia Christiansen, and Connor Felix Brennan; her first great grandchild, Cash Clement Felix; brother, Charles R. Jorgensen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and Charles C. Jorgensen.
Carolyn had many passions. One of which was gardening. If she wasnt planting her own garden and flowers, she was giving advice to customers at the garden center. Carolyn loved playing cards and did so every Thursday at the Shakopee VFW. And if that wasnt enough she was either cooking or baking. We will miss her award winning potato salad. She also shared her love by bringing us together during the holidays.
Carolyns love of travel took her many places. One of which was Alaska, and as far away as Norway where she met up with the last of our relatives. For many years Carolyn worked as a volunteer in her Community and in the surrounding areas.
Carolyn led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. Carolyn was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. She will be missed.
Celebration of life will be held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755, Saturday, November 14 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by interment at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee, Minnesota. Additional information, please keep an eye on Carolyn Felix's Facebook account, family will post things there as well.
Condolences may be shared at