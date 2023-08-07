Obituary for Carolyn A. Kinney

Carolyn A. Kinney, age 76, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Monday, July 31, 2023, at The Villages of Lonsdale.
Carolyn was born on February 19, 1947, in Elk River, MN, the daughter of Albert and Laura (Johnson) Burgoyne. She had one brother and one sister. Her brother Jim still lives in Elk River, but her sister preceded her in death.
Carolyn and Joe Kinney met when they were seniors at St. Cloud State College. At that time her parents owned a lake home on Little Boy Lake, just outside of Longville, MN. She invited Joe and a couple others up to the lake for a weekend of fishing. Besides fishing, she liked antique hunting and playing cards. Five Hundred was her favorite card game, and she eventually was a member of three different card clubs - most playing 500.
Her 1st year of teaching was in Hastings elementary, Joe's was at Shakopee Jr. High. They were married June 6, 1970, and she got a job teaching elementary in Shakopee. Carolyn ended up with 30 years teaching and 3 years as librarian in Shakopee elementary.
Survivors include her husband, Joe; daughter, Joslyn; brother, Jim Burgoyne; nephew, David (Brittany) Turner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Laura Burgoyne; sister, Kay (Stanley) Turner.
Visitation Sunday, August 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Monday, August 7, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 7, at 11 a.m., at The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, in the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
