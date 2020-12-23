Obituary for Casey J. Trutnau

Casey Jeb Trutnau, age 23, passed away tragically on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Casey was born on January 14, 1997 in Shakopee, the son of Robert Trutnau and Christine (Humble) Trutnau. Casey graduated from Jordan High School in 2015 where he ran cross country, played baseball, and acted in plays. He enjoyed the summers working at Valley Fair and was very involved with the Tri County Chargers Special Olympics team during his high school years. After graduation, Casey enlisted in the United States Army where he served three years as an Infantry solider, spending one year in Afghanistan, and remained on the reserves list.
Upon return home, he worked for a group home in Valley City, ND for two years helping adults with daily life skills as a direct support professional. He enjoyed his job and the people he helped care for. Casey had a big heart and a sweet soul. He was always someone who was there for people no matter what and made a lasting impression on those who knew him. Casey was known as Little Bob after his dad and could brighten up any room, making people laugh; he was a true jokester. He enjoyed playing outdoor hockey with friends and had a fearless attitude. Casey was a true hero and will be missed by so many.
He is survived by his father, Robert (Julie); mother, Christine (Jeremy); siblings, Kallie (Peter), Cody (Lizzie) and Kortney (Kinzer); niece, Harper; grandmothers, Patricia Trutnau and Susan Humble; great-grandmothers, Otilla Schley, Pauline Bondy and Ruth Humble; aunts and uncles, Jeff Humble, Angela Trutnau, Angela (James) Tucker, Tricia Trutnau; cousins, Ashlee, Lindsey and Connor Humble, Lukas and Brody Tucker; cat, Norwhich.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dean Trutnau and Larry Humble; great-grandparents, Wilmar Schley, Donald and Rosella Trutnau, Gordon Bondy and Elroy Bud Humble.
Visitation Monday, December 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, December 29 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Live streaming of the service will be on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials are preferred and an account has been set up for donations for Casey at Frandsen Bank & Trust in Jordan.
