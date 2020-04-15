Obituary for Catherine E. Scott

Catherine Elizabeth (Farr) Scott, age 53, of Prior Lake, passed away on March 30, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with colon cancer. She was the wife of Trevor Scott. They shared nearly 20 years of marriage.
Born in Oconomowoc, WI, she was the daughter of Douglas and Marilyn Farr. She attended high school in Marietta, OH. After high school she began the pursuit of her passion for singing and performing. She performed in theme parks and on cruise ships before earning her Bachelor’s Degree at Shenandoah Conservatory in Virginia then her Master’s Degree from UMKC in Kansas City, MO. Shortly after graduating and starting teaching post-secondary music, she received the opportunity of a lifetime. She was introduced to a vocal quintet, Five By Design, in need of an alto vocalist. After joining Five By Design in 1997, she was able to pursue performing all over North America and even a festival in Istanbul, Turkey. She performed with scores of symphonies and big bands with highlights including a seven-city Christmas tour with the Boston Pops and performing as a guest artist at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC with the National Symphony Orchestra. Music truly was her passion. She loved being on stage, singing and performing, providing an escape from the troubles of the world, and bringing smiles and laughs to audiences wherever she went. Performing with Five By Design made all of this possible. She also had the opportunity to perform her own production when she was not touring with Five By Design during a period after the birth of her son. Her voice and beautiful smile brought joy to thousands of people that were lucky enough to see her perform.
The other focus of her life was her family, especially her son, Aidan. She felt very blessed to have him and put him at the center of her life. She belonged to Friendship Church in Prior Lake. She was well-known in the church, not only for her beautiful voice, but for being part of several ladies groups and active with her bible study life group. Her church family was a large part of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Trevor; son, Aidan; parents, Doug and Marilyn Farr; brothers, Doug Jr. (Jane), Dave (Kari) and Brad; plus her dog, Jaxon. She is also survived many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was welcomed to her new heavenly home by her grandparents and many other wonderful family members.Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service will take place when we have safely made it through the current Covid-19 crisis.
Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to either the Minnesota Angel Foundation (mnangel.org) or Jack’s Caregiver Coalition (jackscaregiverco.org).