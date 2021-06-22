Obituary for Catherine E. Sleeper

Catherine Emerita Sleeper, age 86, of Chaska, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home on Friday, June 18, 2021 after a courageous nine year battle with cancer.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. Inurnment will follow at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska. A special thank you to Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Hospice, especially Donna, Heather and Jane. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospice or an animal rescue group.
Catherine was born on April 20, 1935 in Rock Island, IL. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Clinton, IA. She raised her family in Excelsior and had been resident of Chaska since 1978. She had been employed by Northwestern Bell, US West and retired from Qwest after 34 years as a frame dame. She loved gardening, sewing, reading, traveling and caring for birds and the wildlife. She especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren and her cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary (Taylor) Ryan, infant daughter Margaret, siblings, John, Joseph, Ambrose, Raymond, Thomas, Lenore, Loretta and Margaret.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Sleeper, Shari (Dale) Larson, Shelly (Dennis) Norman, Denisa Sleeper, Diana (Ken) Norman, Daniel (Tempa) Sleeper, Kristina (Dale) Larsen, Mary (Steve) Bachmann; 25 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; special companions her cats, Freddie and Flynn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.