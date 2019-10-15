Obituary for Catherine K. Eder

Catherine Katie Eder, 86 years old, passed away peacefully at her home, Lawrenceville, GA, Thursday September 5, 2019.
Katie was born August 9, 1933 to Fred and Edna (Lundquist) Frank. She graduated from Chaska High School class of 1951. Katie married Jerome Pat Eder at Guardian Angels Catholic Church on August 1, 1953. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending endless hours working in her yard, in which she took great pride winning numerous awards.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Herb and Loretta Eder; her loving husband, Pat of 57 years; infant son, Franklin; brother, Fred Rich Frank; sisters, Isabell Haaskens and Dorothy Eickstadt.
She is survived by son, Jimmy (Kelly) Eder; daughters, Tammy (James) Parker, Tracy (David) Aiken, Toni (Dean) Farber, Teri (Tim) Palmieri; nine grandchildren; one great granddaughter; sister, Elaine Mohrbacher, Waconia; sister-in-law, Nancy Frank, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service was held in the Chapel of Tim Stewart, Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, Sunday, September 8 at 12 p.m., family received friends from 10:30 a.m. to time of service. The Rev. Earl Pirkle officiated.