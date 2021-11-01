Obituary for Catherine Mary (Scanlan) Rico

Catherine Mary (Scanlan) Rico, age 70, of Minnesota has resided in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico for the last 16 years, died Saturday, August 10, 2021, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico in her home.
Cathy was born April 2, 1951 the daughter of Walter and Margaret Scanlan. She married Artemio Rico on September 14, 1996.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Michael Scanlan; and husband, Artemio Rico. Brother in law, John Williams. Sister in law, Gretchen Scanlan.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristin Williams of St.Cloud, MN and Elizabeth (Chris) Paré of Apple Valley, MN; her four grandchildren, Jocelyn, Olivia, Corban and Simon; her brother, Tommy(Chung)Scanlan of Eddy, TX; her sister, Carole(Max) Maxwell of New Prague, MN; her sister, Laurie Williams of Shakopee, MN; her sister, Susie(Roger) Pieper of Prior Lake, MN; her brother, Pat Scanlan of New Hope; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Restoration Covenant Church on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12156 Nicollet Ave Burnsville,MN. Refreshments will follow. Rob Jacobson will officiate. Burial will follow at Credit River Cemetery in Credit River Township, MN.
Cathy was born in Sauk Centre, MN and spent her elementary years in Hopkins, MN. When Cathy was in high school she attended Prior Lake High School. Cathy had two daughters while in her 30s. Cathy and her husband Artemio were celebrating their 25 wedding anniversary this year. Cathy will continue on in the memories and hearts of her family.