Obituary for Cathi Boegeman

Cathi Boegeman, of Prior Lake, passed away January 10, 2020, at the age of 71.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. All services will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (16311 Duluth Ave. SE) in Prior Lake. Cathi will be laid to rest at Credit River Cemetery in Prior Lake.
Kathleen Marie McNeil was born to Vernon and Earline (Tully) McNeil on June 10, 1948. The McNeil family had a home on Spring Lake. Cathi loved growing up in the Prior Lake area with her sisters, Coleen and Theresa.Cathi spent her summers on the family farm in North Dakota where she enjoyed going to dances and hanging out with her cousins.
While Cathi was attending Prior Lake High School, she met a handsome young man by the name of Don Boegeman who went to the near by Lakeville High School. They were friends for many years and began dating when Cathi was in Nursing School. In September 1968, Don asked Cathi to marry him. They exchanged wedding vows at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on December 21, 1968. The wedding was a memorable one – topped off with a blizzard that made the trip home from the reception at the Carver Ballroom mighty interesting!
Don and Cathi settled in Credit River near the Boegeman family farm and started their own family. In 1976, they built their current home in the Creekwood neighborhood (Prior Lake). During this time, they were also blessed with four wonderful children – Dean, Scott, Leslie and Katie.
Living close to family had its advantages. Don and Cathi packed up the kids most Sundays and headed down the road to the farm to attend the weekly Boegeman family dinner. It wasn’t uncommon to have 50-60 people at these meals! It was something they all looked forward to. Cathi quickly became the family nurse, and everyone went to her for colds, sprains, bumps, or bruises. She was a wonderful caregiver and was always happy to help and lend her expertise.
Cathi held her relationship with her sisters near and dear to her heart. Cathi, Coleen and Theresa were more like best friends and shared many common interests. They were always willing to exchange a good book, work on the next big puzzle and of course go out for a good meal! The sisters loved raising their kids alongside each other.
A special place for Cathi was the Boegeman Family Cabin in Big Lake, MN. There were many fond memories made each summer, and the Fourth of July was highly celebrated there. There was never a lack of people or good times. Cathi’s favorite things about the cabin included the bonfires, playing cards and dominos, watching the kids swim and enjoying a good book by the lake.
As an LPN, Cathi spent many years in the nursing field. She first worked at a local doctor’s office in Prior Lake and then spent 10 years at Mala Strana in New Prague. In the late 80’s, Cathi went back to school and obtained her Associate’s Degree. She then became a claims adjuster for Blue Cross Blue Shield where she made many great friends. Cathi retired from BCBS after 27 years.
Retirement allowed Cathi and Don to spend their winters in Cape Coral, FL. They always made sure that the homes they rented for the month had plenty of room for visitors. Their kids, the grandkids, their siblings and friends were always welcome. Cathi enjoyed sharing this home away from home with those she loved.
Cathi had many special friends. She enjoyed telling stories about her travel adventures with them and the laughs they had while playing cards or dominos. It was never a problem for Cathi to find a friend to see a movie or go out for lunch!
Cathi had many hobbies. She was passionate about genealogy and volunteered at the Scott County Historical Society. Her love of research took Cathi and Don to Ireland several times. Her favorite part of those trips was visiting the places where the Ryan family originated, as she was incredibly proud of her family’s Irish heritage. Cathi was an avid reader and frequently was found reading multiple books concurrently. She enjoyed crocheting and shared her talents by making blankets for many of the new babies in the family and prayer shawls for the church. Cathi looked forward to attending the Minnesota State Fair every year, where she and Don ate their way around the grounds and checked out all of the buildings.
Cathi had many interests, but the most important thing in her life was her family. She was a wonderful wife to Don for 51 years. Cathi was a loving mother and the BEST grandma! She adored all of her grandkids and made each of them feel like they were her favorite. She was at every school and sporting event, dance recital, musical production and even worked her schedule to be part of pictures with the kids before all of the important school dances. Whether it was hosting family in Florida or just going out for dinner at the Ranchero Supper Club (her favorite restaurant), Cathi loved being with her family.
Throughout her life, Cathi set a wonderful example for her family. She never judged others and was not one to gossip. Her faith was strong and her integrity deep. Cathi was loving, generous and had the biggest heart.
Cathi will be remembered always by her husband, Don; children, Dean (Carrie) Boegeman, Scott Boegeman, Leslie (Tom) Mahowald, Katie (Jason) Ponsonby; grandkids, Hunter (Sarah), Nate, Kyler, Alyssa, Grace, Addison, Nichole, Sammy; siblings, Coleen (Don) Bohnsack and Theresa (Roger) Boettcher.
Cathi was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Vernon and Earline McNeil.
