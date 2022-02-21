Obituary for Charles A. Gay

Charles A. Gay, age 65, of Bloomington, died December 25, 2021, in Bluffton, S.C.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church located at 9201 Normandale Blvd, Bloomington, followed by a funeral service from 2 to 3 p.m. Following the funeral service, a celebration of life will be held at Bogart’s Entertainment Center located at 14917 Garrett Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Charles (Chuck) Anthony Gay, son of Marian and Omer Gay, was born on June 28, 1956, in Chaska. He and his nine siblings grew up on the family dairy farm with their parents. Chuck was a straight-A student at Chaska High school, where he graduated in 1974, and enjoyed playing the trumpet in the jazz band, marching band, and pit orchestra.
In fall 1974, Chuck began college at the University of Minnesota, where he played in the marching band. While in school, he started working a part-time job at Berman Buckskin, where he met Toni Doering in 1975. Married in 1978, Chuck and Toni welcomed their daughter, Kristin, in 1982, and she was daddy’s little girl from day one. In 1984, Chuck, Toni, and Kristin moved from Minneapolis to Bloomington, where they lived until fall 2021.
Chuck began his medical device career in 1980, spending multiple years in operations at Precision Cosmet, Flexmedics, and, finally, Mentor. In his free time, Chuck enjoyed being on the water, whether it was at the family’s Leech Lake cabin or boat driving for the Prior Lake Water Ski Association ski team, where he was head boat driver pulling the big acts: pyramids, ballet skiers, and other specialized acts. In 2000, Chuck undertook a once-in-a-lifetime adventure: helping two ski racers from Australia ski the Mississippi River in six-and-a-half days (the previous record was 13 days). Though the Guinness Book of Records never certified the records, the trip remains an unofficial world record.
In 2008, Chuck combined his personal passion with his professional life, purchasing Lake Elmo Sports, which specialized in water sports, and owned it until he retired in July 2021. After he retired, Chuck and Toni fulfilled a decades-long dream of retiring in South Carolina, where they moved in October 2021. They spent November and December in a condo on Hilton Head Island, enjoying the sun, blue sky, seafood, and warm weather.
Throughout his life, Chuck’s philosophy was to work hard and play harder, better known as turbo relaxation. He had high expectations of himself and did anything he could for those in need. Chuck had a heart of gold and touched many lives, personally and professionally. He will be truly missed.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Toni; daughter, Kristin (and Andy) Bellows; and grandson, Walker Bellows. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Marty (Mary Jo) Gay, Julie Gay, Jeanne (Al) Morford, Winton Gay, Shelley (Michael) Greer, Annette (Joe) Boeser, and Dan (Nancy) Gay, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Omer, his brother Ron Gay, and his sister Carmen Domjan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shockwaves Adaptive Ski Squad charity: EnablingSmiles.com.