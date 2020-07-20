Obituary for Charles A. Rehbein

Charles A. Rehbein "Chaz", age 48, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Chaska on December 24, 2019.
Chaz was born on November 27, 1971, in Waconia. He graduated in 1990 from Crosby-Ironton High School and afterward studied art and psychology at the University of Minnesota.
Chaz was a curious life-long learner and had many hobbies and interests. He loved to fish and spent countless hours on the lake with his father, brothers, and friends. He was a diligent mechanic, and took great pride in keeping his vehicles running smoothly. A talented musician and artist, Chaz dabbled in all avenues of creation that piqued his interest.
Chaz spent many years working in commercial finance, including a ten year stint at Target Corporation. He had always been interested in building computers, and recently obtained his A+ certification to work on computer technology and programming.
He kept in close contact with friends and enjoyed events where family could gather. He entertained everyone with his storytelling. Chaz was always willing and eager to be of service to others, and offer his clever insight into problem solving. He had a heart of gold, and was the most generous and selfless person anyone could know.
Chaz was a beloved grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. His kindness, unique sense of humor, happy spirit, wisdom, and love for and devotion to his family and friends will be greatly missed.
Charles is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George Bachinski, and his maternal uncle, Gary Bachinski; his paternal grandparents, Melvin Rehbein and Dorothy Rehbein Fasching.
He is survived by parents, Andy and Georgia (nee Bachinski) Rehbein; two brothers, Adam (Melanie) Rehbein and Mason (Jessica) Rehbein; maternal grandmother, Josephine Bachinski; niece, Malorie Rehbein; nephew, Joshua Rehbein and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of Life for Charles will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Chaska Event Center, 3210 Chaska Boulevard, Chaska, MN 55318 from 12 to 3 p.m. Reflection time will begin at 12:30 p.m. Private Mass and gravesite service were held earlier with interment at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in St. Bonifacius.
Condolences to the family may also be offered online at cremationsocietyofmn.com or cards may be sent in care of The Family of Charles Rehbein, Minnesota Cremation Society, 7835 Brooklyn Boulevard, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445