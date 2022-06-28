Obituary for Charles A. Siebenaler

Charles A. Siebenaler was born in Shakopee, on December 10, 1940 to Raymond and Marvel (Berg) Siebenaler. He graduated from Shakopee high school in 1958 and joined the Air Force after graduation. After he was discharged in 1962, Charlie attended Mankato State University, graduating in 1966. While at Mankato State Charlie married Bernice Mansmith and they had their first daughter, Christa in June of 1965. After graduation Charlie went to work for Boeing on the Minuteman Missile program in Seattle, Washington. While in Seattle he had his second daughter, Deborah in April of 1967. In July of 1967 he moved his family to Houston, Texas and began work on the Apollo Program at the Manned Spacecraft Center. Charlie left Boeing in 1969 and moved back to Shakopee. He worked for Gamble Skogman, Inc and then Certain-teed in Shakopee, retiring in 2002.
Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, cribbage, cards, country music, his family and friends, being retired and cold beer. He was a lover of anything sweet especially his aunt Lucy's lemonade pie and his mothers chocolate chip cookies. Charlie had a wicked sense of humor, a quick wit and always a story or joke. He will be missed.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Christa (Jim) Oldsberg and Deb (John) Etheridge; grandchildren, Ryan (Shannon) Oldsberg, Kathryne (Adam) Letizia, Elizabeth (Brian) Wadsworth, Nathan (Kaitlin Schroeder) Rumpza, Jessica (Jody) Dillon, Clayton (Jess) Etheridge; great grandchildren, Zachary and Logan Oldsberg, Quentin Wadsworth, Benjamin and Cole Dillon; brother, John Siebenaler; sister, Cindi (Steve) Kendall and many relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank All Saints Senior Living and St. Francis Regional Hospital for the kind and compassionate care they gave our father, grandfather, brother.
A Gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with Sharing Time beginning at 11:30 a.m., at McNearney Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Please come with your favorite story or remembrance of Charlie to share with his family and friends. Interment will be held at the Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee, with full military honors provided by the Shakopee Veteran's Honor Guard.
