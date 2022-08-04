Obituary for Charles B. Brinkman

Charles “Chuck” Benjamin Brinkman, age 76, of Savage, passed away on June 18, 2022.
Chuck was born on October 25, 1945 in Fosston, MN, the son of Ervin and Gina (Vasend) Brinkman. He graduated from McIntosh High School in 1963. He was baptized in the Christian faith as an infant in northern Minnesota. He moved to the Twin Cities in 1967 and bought into a machine shop in 1969. He later started his own enterprise and after 46 years, retired as a machinist. Chuck married Faye Weber in 1985 and the two enjoyed 37+ years of marriage. He raised his two sons, Jeff and Rich and stepdaughter, Rachele. Later in life, Chuck was baptized at and attended Berean Baptist Church in Burnsville.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Faye; son, Richard (Carole);stepdaughter, Rachele (Chris) Lister; grandchildren, Kristine and Lukas Brinkman; and step grandchildren, Owen and Dylan Lister. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Brinkman; his parents; three brothers and one sister.
We will have a celebration of life for both Chuck and Faye Brinkman on Saturday, September 24 at 11 a.m. at Berean Baptist Church. Located at 309 County Road 42, Burnsville. Visitation at 10 a.m.