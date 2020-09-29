Obituary for Charles D. Webster

Charles David Webster, “Charlie” age 34 of Mound, formerly of Chaska passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2020. He was born January 29, 1986 to David and Donna Webster.
Charlie was raised in Chaska, MN, graduating from Chaska High School in 2004. He was an intelligent young man with complex thoughts and ideals of the world around him. He was an avid writer and artist, skilled most recently in metal work. He was passionate, caring, strong and loving; he will be dearly missed.
Charlie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Justin “Jack” and Jane Webster, Charles and Annette Hoeschen; and childhood family-friend, Chad Johnson.
He is survived by his parents, David and Donna Webster of Mayer; Sister, Samantha (Chris) Fautsch of Mayer; Nephew, Eliot; Niece, Charli Jean; his beloved dog, Romeo; along with many other family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life for him at his parent’s house in Mayer, Minnesota on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Arrangements by the Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home.