Obituary for Charles Henry Rudsdil, III

Charles Henry Rudsdil, III, age 80, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at his home.
Charles was born on January 29, 1941, in Minneapolis, the son of Charles Henry Rudsdil, Jr., and Irene (Seaburg). He attended Roosevelt High School and served in the United States Army. Charles was a member of the V.F.W. 4046 and American Legion Post 2, both in Shakopee. He married Donis Kaye Boom on April 22, 1989.
Charles liked watching baseball and football, and had season tickets to the Vikings for many years. He also enjoyed playing cards and pool. He was a people person, and that trait really showed as he was a top car salesman for Lupient Chevrolet in Bloomington.
Charles is survived by his wife, Donis; daughter, Debbie (Kevin) Peterson; step-son, Bill Frederickson; granddaughters, Jenna Lynn Peterson and Crystal Frederickson; grandson, Billy Frederickson; nephew, Scott (Joyce) Pacey and his children, Lindsey and Lauren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Arlene Pacey.
Graveside service with full military honors will be held Wednesday, June 23, 10:30 a.m., at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
