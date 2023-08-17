Obituary for Charles J. Abeln

Charles John Abeln, age 80, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, 2023, after a heroic 18 month fight against cancer, at Benedictine St. Gertrudes in Shakopee.
Charlie worked at Northland Aluminum in St. Louis Park, and retired with many honors for his service and career. His coworkers were his friends and even after 10 years of retirement he continued to visit them.
He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed deer hunting with rifle or bow and arrow. Charlie proudly gained a national award for bagging a 14-point buck with a bow and arrow, making it into the Pope and Young record book. It took five years of deer hunting seasons to stalk the big deer.
He enjoyed sports cars and NASCAR racing and has a phenomenal collection of his favorite driver Dale Earnhardt. In addition, he spent his time working with Lilli on their expansive gardens with rare plants and trees.
Charlie has many friends and family who will miss his laid-back style, good humor, and willingness to help others whatever the need or circumstance.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lillian (Theis) Abeln; daughter, Jill (Richard) Andrews; son, Justin (Melissa); grandchildren, Megan and Charlie Abeln, Garrett (Madelyn) and Madison Andrews, Cameron and Mackenzie Abeln; great-grandchildren, Franklin and Stella Andrews; daughter-in-law, Gina (Doug) Kiewatt; brother-in-law, Ken Theis.
Preceded in death by his son, John; parents, John and Margaret (Ryan); sister, Donna (Abeln) Theis.
Visitation Saturday, August 26 from 12 to 3 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 3 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Celebration of Charlies Life will continue at the Shakopee V.F.W. after the Prayer Service. Private family interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at