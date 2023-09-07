Obituary for Charles K. Anderson

Charles K. (Chuck) Anderson, age 78, of Savage, passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, 2023.
Charles (Chuck) was born September 25, 1944, to parents, Hartvig and Lydia (Johnson) Anderson.
He is survived by Joyce, his loving wife and life-partner of 59 years; sons, Reed (Jennifer) and Wade; grandchildren, Kelsey, Haaken (Eryn), Lily and Emily, and several nieces and nephews.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, five siblings Lorraine Heider, Joanne Hawver, Edwin, James, and David; and his in-laws, Manford and Myrtle Amundson and brother-in-law, Wayne Amundson.
Chuck spent his childhood years in Osseo, WI graduating from high school in 1962. He received his BSB from the University of Minnesota School of Business in 1967, his Master of Divinity (MDiv) from Northwestern Theological Seminary, St. Paul in 1973 and that same year was ordained at Christ Chapel, Gustavus, into the ministry of the Minnesota Synod, Lutheran Church in America (LCA). This June Chuck celebrated the milestone of the 50th anniversary of his ordination.
Chuck loved being a pastor! Whether preaching, teaching, or just listening, Chuck was always “doing ministry.” He touched so many, sharing his deep love of God, and bringing the joy of faith into their lives. He served parish calls in: East Chain and Pilot Grove, Fairmont and Elmore, MN; Holy Trinity Lutheran, West Allis, WI; and Holy Trinity Lutheran, New Prague, MN where he served until 1995 when he and Joyce moved to Savage.
Chuck also loved the challenge of interim calls and found great joy in bringing positive leadership and pastoral care to congregations in times of change. During his years in the metro area, he served interim calls in eight different churches, mostly in the Minneapolis Area Synod: Grace, Bloomington; St. John’s and Redeemer, Belle Plaine and Henderson; Holy Triune, NE Minneapolis; Stockholm Lutheran, Cokato; Bethany, south Minneapolis; Zion, south Minneapolis; Our Father’s, Rockford. He completed his ministry years as a Visitation Pastor at Central Lutheran, Minneapolis, an opportunity he greatly treasured and retired there from ministry in April, 2015.
Chuck loved food, cooking, and baking, which he and Joyce always shared. They loved entertaining family and friends. Such lovely dining events always began with Chuck’s beautiful all-encompassing prayers to properly set the tone. Chuck loved the travels to Norway with their children and grandchildren, and with Joyce to France, Italy, England, and Germany. Whenever possible, these trips included wonderful worship experiences in cathedrals. Chuck also loved Naples, Florida where he and Joyce wintered for several years, and grandchildren graduation trips to New York and San Francisco.
Despite an extended journey with cancer and other health issues that came to his life, Chuck was blessed to have lived for many wonderful years. He felt he had received more than his share of God’s rich care and love. His positive view was always that life is a gift and a joy each new day. From his years in interim ministry, Chuck maintained that; “all of us are on our journey of life as ‘interims,’ moving toward the final place where we will be with God.” A truly kind, thoughtful, and loving person, Chuck will be greatly missed.
A celebration of his life will be held at Central Lutheran Church, 333 South 12th St., Minneapolis on Saturday, September 16. Visitation at 9 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Livestream www.centralmpls.org. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the Central Lutheran Church Foundation or Health Partners Hospice and Palliative Care.