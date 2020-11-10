Obituary for Charles L. Churchill

Charles Lyle Churchill, age 69, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Christ Victorious Lutheran Church, 9860 Shady Oak Drive, Chaska, with Pastor Paul Biebighauser officiating. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska, MN.
Chuck was born on April 25, 1951 in Tracy, MN, to Elmer and Avis (Natterstad) Churchill, one of 3 children. He was baptized at Sharon Lutheran Church in Lamberton, MN, and confirmed at Revere Lutheran Church in Revere, MN. He graduated from Walnut Grove High School the class of 1969 and furthered his education at Southwest State in Marshall, MN, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting. On August 4, 1973 Chuck married Diane Radloff at First Lutheran Church in Hector, MN. They had 3 children. Chuck and Diane have been residents of Chaska since 1984. He was employed as an accountant at General Mills, Pillsbury, Data 100, Graybow Daniels and retired in 2016 from Carver County Social Services in Chaska. He was a huge MN Gopher fan and an avid MN sports fan in general. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and birdwatching and was a cub scouts leader as well as coaching his kids’ sports. He is a former member of Living Hope Lutheran Church in Chaska serving on the council and as church treasurer. He is currently a member of Christ Victorious Church, Chaska. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids and friendships and relationships were very important to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Avis; parents-in-in-law, Jim and Elaine Radloff; brothers-in-law, Bob Fenger and Curtis Radloff.
Survivors include his loving wife, Diane; children, Shelly (Charlie) Leatham of Chanhassen, Chad (Jennifer) Churchill of Waconia, Mark (Robyn) Churchill of Edina; 9 grandchildren, Will, Claire and Lauren Leatham, Sydney, Charlotte and Isla Churchill, Austin, Paige and Lewis Churchill; siblings, Sherry Fenger of Springfield, Tom (Jennie) Churchill of Eden Prairie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wayne (Vickie) Radloff of Lynd, Michael (Tammy) Radloff of Hector, Beth (Pat) Costello of Chaska, Craig (Nancy) Radloff of St. Michael; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.